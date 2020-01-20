RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - A man charged in a fatal wrong-way auto crash three months ago in Rio Rancho has been arrested.

Authorities say 55-year-old Dwight David Weir of Bosque Farms was arrested Sunday near Isleta.

He’s charged with homicide by vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and other charges in the Oct. 22 head-on crash in which 52-year-old Mark A. Marquez of Farmington, a passenger in the SUV driven by Weir, died.

Authorities say Marquez died after Weir’s SUV struck a vehicle driven by a State Police officer, who suffered broken bones. Weir also was treated for injuries.

Officials say methamphetamine was found inside of the vehicle driven by Weir.

