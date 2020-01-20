The number of cases of the coronavirus, a mysterious pneumonia-like illness that started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has topped more than 200, a significant jump from the 45 cases reported Friday.

The spike in cases comes as Beijing, the country’s capital, and southern China report new cases of the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press, citing Chinese state media.

Five people in Beijing and 14 in the southern province of Guangdong have been diagnosed with the illness, contributing to the 217 cases in China. A third person infected with the virus died this past weekend.

Exported cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

On Friday, federal health officials began screening travelers coming to the U.S. from Wuhan at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York, which has direct flights to the Chinese city.

San Francisco and Los Angeles airports began screening travelers on Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dispatched an additional 100 staff members to the three airports to conduct screenings.

The public health risk of the coronavirus in the U.S. is low, the CDC said.

