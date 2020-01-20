By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) - Police have found the gun they believe a 16-year-old student used to fatally shoot his classmate last week inside a Houston-area high school, officials said.

Police characterized the shooting in an ROTC room at Bellaire High School last Tuesday as an accident. Nineteen-year-old Cesar Cortes was killed and the teenage gunman, who fled after the shooting, was captured more than three hours later and charged as a minor with manslaughter.

The city of Bellaire announced Monday that authorities have recovered the weapon. Lt. Greg Bartlett declined to say when or where the gun was found.

TOP STORIES
Sen. McSally not sorry for insulting CNN reporter: 'I'm a fighter pilot. I called it like it is'
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Trump's legal team says in legal brief he did 'nothing wrong'

Bartlett said last week that the younger student took a semi-automatic pistol out of his waistband and pulled the trigger, killing Cortes. There were four other students in the room at the time, but no adults.

Police could not find the gun for days. Bartlett said the student had taken the weapon from home, and that it was not school property nor issued by the ROTC. Both teens were part of the ROTC program at the school.

District Attorney Kim Ogg has said the shooter and victim were friends and that there was no sign that they had been fighting before the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide