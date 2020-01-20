President Trump will tell business and political leaders in Switzerland that his mix of deregulation and tax cuts sparked an “economic miracle” in the U.S. that’s worth emulating, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday.

Mrs. Conway said Mr. Trump will also highlight his efforts to cultivate natural gas and make America a leading energy exporter when he addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He will characterize the robust U.S. economy as the result of a “four-letter word: will,” as opposed to some kind of accident, she said.

And he will urge leaders to “rebuff socialism,” evoking one of the central themes of his 2020 reelection bid.

The White House said Mr. Trump will hold a series of bilateral meetings, headlined by a sit-down with the president of Iraq, Barham Salih. Relations between the countries are at a crossroads, as some in Iraq push to oust the American troop presence there, saying they’ve been hurt by escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Mr. Trump will also meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan; Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga; Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission; Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Regional Government; and Klaus Schwab, founder and president of the World Economic Forum.

The president will travel to Davos late Monday and attend sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, even as his impeachment trial gets underway back home.

Mr. Trump attended the forum in 2018 but canceled the U.S. delegation’s trip last year, citing the government shutdown that lasted 35 days.

Security will be high in the resort town this week, given the profile of attendees and the hundreds of climate protesters who plan to descend on the forum.

Greta Thunberg, a 17-year-old climate activist from Sweden who was named the 2019 Time Person of the Year, is expected to attend.

Mr. Trump, who’s scaled back federal environmental-protection rules, has mocked Ms. Thunberg online.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.