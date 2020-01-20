Trump taps 8 House Republicans for impeachment defense team

President Trump named eight House Republicans to be part of his impeachment defense team.

The president’s announcement said these individuals have provided guidance to the White House throughout the impeachment inquiry.

“The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people,” read the White House press release.

The members include: Rep. Doug Collins is Georgia, Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona, Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York.

