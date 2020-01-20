By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty police officer in Virginia fatally shot a man who allegedly threatened a member of his family.

Media outlets report that the shooting occurred in Chesapeake about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and involved an off-duty member of the Norfolk police department.

Authorities say the man who was shot was also armed.

Officials say the off-duty officer identified himself as a law enforcement official before firing multiple shots at the man.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

