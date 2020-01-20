By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a 28-year-old man was fatally shot after he tried stabbing someone at a west Phoenix home.

Dontae Ray McGinty was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday afternoon’s shooting.

Investigators say McGinty had been threatening people with a knife and tried to stab someone.

He was shot by a 25-year-old man who reported the shooting to 911 and cooperated with investigators.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

He was released from police custody without being booked into jail.

