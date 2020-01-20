PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a 28-year-old man was fatally shot after he tried stabbing someone at a west Phoenix home.

Dontae Ray McGinty was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday afternoon’s shooting.

Investigators say McGinty had been threatening people with a knife and tried to stab someone.

He was shot by a 25-year-old man who reported the shooting to 911 and cooperated with investigators.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

He was released from police custody without being booked into jail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.