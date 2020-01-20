By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - A mistrial has been declared in the second trial of a Manhattan man accused of killing a 2 1/2-month-old boy.

The first trial of D’Khari Lyons ended in September with a hung jury. Lyons was charged after Michael Calvert Jr. died in November 2018 while Lyons was watching him for his mother. Authorities ruled that the infant died from blunt force or abusive head trauma.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson told The Mercury on Friday that the judge granted the prosecutor’s motion Thursday. The prosecutor thought questions asked by the defense were inadmissible and and highly prejudicial, Wilkerson said.

