By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - Special army and government rescue personnel were searching again on Monday for four South Korean trekkers and their three Nepali guides lost since an avalanche swept a popular trekking route in Nepal’s mountains.

All of the other trekkers who were in the area where the avalanche swept the popular Mount Annapurna trekking trail on Friday have been safely rescued and flown to safer areas, Department of Tourism official Mira Acharya said.

The avalanche hit part of the Mount Annapurna circuit trekking route after rain and snow earlier in the week.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said the missing trekkers are two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s and are teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work.

