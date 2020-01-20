By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

GRAFTON, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota jury has convicted a man of fatally shooting his 36-year-old daughter during a family argument.

KFGO-AM reported Monday that jurors convicted 66-year-old Steven Aune of manslaughter. A date for sentencing has not been set. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Prosecutors had originally charged Aune with murder. But his defense attorneys argued the shooting on May 2019 was unintentional.

Aune’s daughter, Stephanie, died at a Park River hospital.

