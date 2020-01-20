By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

DETROIT (AP) - An officer found one man shot to death inside a car and another on the ground nearby in Detroit early Monday, police said.

According to police, an officer found the bodies after responding to a call that a car had hit a fence shortly after 2 a.m. on the city’s east side.

Police said it was not immediately clear if the two had been shooting at each other or were shot by someone else. Their names have not been released.

TOP STORIES
Sen. McSally not sorry for insulting CNN reporter: 'I'm a fighter pilot. I called it like it is'
Warehouse full of unused emergency supplies sparks uproar in Puerto Rico
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide