DES MOINES, Iowa — Rep. Pramila Jayapal told a crowd here Monday that she is “all-in” for Sen. Bernard Sanders in the 2020 presidential race, urging them to rally behind the Vermont socialist in the Iowa caucuses.

Ms. Jayapal, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, recently threw her support behind Mr. Sanders, said Mr. Sanders brings the “authenticity and steadfastness” and the clarity of purpose that the nation needs.

“This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism,” the Washington state Democrat said, borrowing words from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“We need deep structural change,” she said, “We need the kind of change that president Bernie Sanders will bring!”

Mr. Sanders is running strong less than three weeks out from the first votes in the nomination race.

The latest Des Moines Register poll showed him running atop the 2020 field.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.