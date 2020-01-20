By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Court records show a convicted sex offender plans to plead guilty to enticing an 11-year-old Rapid City girl by sending her explicit messages and photos.

The agreement with prosecutors has John Carl Sanders entering a guilty plea to enticing a minor using the internet as a registered sex offender.

The Rapid City Journal says the crime carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. He’s also agreed to pay restitution.

Federal prosecutors have agreed to drop a second count of sexually exploiting a minor.

Court documents say Sanders, then 45, communicated with the girl in December 2018 using Skout, an app used for dating and finding friends.

Sanders sent the girl explicit images of himself and asked her to do the same, the document says.

