By Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A construction worker who fled a work site after a deadly fight with his boss has been captured and arrested, sheriff’s investigators said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that Mason Toney, 28, was taken into custody Monday night. He’s being detained in connection with the fatal stabbing of William Steven Knight, also 28, earlier Monday at a work site along Florida’s Turnpike near Orlando.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene.

TOP STORIES
Black pastor calls Trump more 'pro-black' than Obama
Trump taps 8 House Republicans for impeachment defense team
David Hogg mocks, insults Virginia gun-rights rallygoers: 'Put down the gun and pick up a book'

The investigation led deputies to close the roadway, which caused long delays.

Before Toney was captured, sheriff’s officials had warned the public to call authorities if they saw him.

Investigators don’t yet know what the fight was about, said sheriff’s spokesman Christian Marrero.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide