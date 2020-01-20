BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) - A high school science teacher in Davenport has been accused of secretly recording nude videos of two females who’d stayed at his Bettendorf home.

Clinton Van Fossen, 58, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and with other crimes. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Associated Press attempts to reach him Monday were unsuccessful.

Davenport Community School District officials said Friday that Van Fossen had been placed on administrative leave with pay. He is listed as a science teacher at Davenport West High School.

An arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles said the allegations stem from actions committed between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said a teenager was being filmed while nude. Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said there didn’t appear to be any juvenile victims.

Bettendorf officers searched Van Fossen’s home on Jan. 7 and seized spy cameras from a bedroom and from a hallway. Van Fossen denied any knowledge of the cameras.

However, police said officers saw video from October that showed Van Fossen with his cellphone looking in the direction of the camera and then manually adjusting the camera’s direction.

