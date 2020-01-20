President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were greeted with a mix of cheers and boos Monday as they made a brief stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington to pay respect to the civil rights icon on his national holiday.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence stood at the base of the statue that honors King in West Potomac Park — near the National Mall — for about a minute with their heads bowed.

Some members of the crowd at the memorial chanted, “USA!” while others offered sustained boos.

The quick stop at the memorial wasn’t on the president’s public schedule.

Earlier Monday, the White House seemed caught off guard by a reporter’s question about how Mr. Trump planned to observe the holiday.

“I can tell you the president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for, and agreed with for many years — including unity and equality, and he’s not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that really is very shameful at this point,” said White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Later in the day, Mr. Trump wrote a tweet linking his efforts since Inauguration Day to King’s legacy.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,” Mr. Trump wrote. “So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

President Obama, who participated in service events on the MLK holiday during his time in office, tweeted out a remembrance of King on his Twitter account.

“Every so often, I re-read Dr. King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” he wrote next to a link with the letter’s text. “While some of the injustices may have changed, his poetic brilliance, moral clarity, and tests of conscience still reverberate today. Take a moment to reflect on his righteous call.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.