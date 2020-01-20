President Trump’s legal team said Monday that he did “absolutely nothing wrong” involving military aid for Ukraine, calling House Democrats’ impeachment case frivolous and a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution.”

In a 110-page legal brief, the president’s lawyers say the two articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power and obstructing Congress don’t amount to crimes and don’t merit removing Mr. Trump from office.

“House Democrats were determined from the outset to find some way — any way — to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment for use as a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election,” the lawyers wrote. “All of that is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn.”

The impeachment trial of the president begins in earnest on Tuesday in the Senate. A source working with the president’s legal team said the filing is “the first opportunity the president is having to present his case” since House Democrats began their inquiry last fall.The president’s team said the impeachment articles are defective as a matter of law. They argue that House Democrats did not find evidence of Mr. Trump pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden in return for the security aid.

“In the history of the country, there has never been an impeachment of the president that did not charge a violation of established law,” the source said. “House Democrats produced a factual record that demonstrated the president did nothing wrong.”

