BALTIMORE (AP) - Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with an assault on a Baltimore police officer.

Officials say 20-year-old Donnell Burgess was arrested Sunday and charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile in Friday night’s incident.

A video posted on social media showed a group of people assaulting the officer as he tried to make an arrest.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the incident began when a sergeant was conducting a business check just before midnight. A person in that business became argumentative and spat in the officer’s face.

The video shows that, as the officer tried to arrest the person, several others began kicking the officer.

