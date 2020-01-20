By Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say two men are dead after a shooting at a home in Durham.

Media outlets report that police were called to the home shortly after 5 a.m. Monday and found a man in driveway suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Police then learned there was another man inside the home.

After a standoff, police entered the home and found the second man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

