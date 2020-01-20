LAS VEGAS (AP) - Several agencies are aiming to curb child prostitution in Las Vegas, where 14 child sex trafficking victims were found when the FBI rescued more than 100 across the U.S. last July, the area’s top federal prosecutor said.

Nevada was the district with the most youngsters recovered, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich told the Las Vegas Sun in an interview marking January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The newspaper reports that efforts by federal agencies, Las Vegas police and partners including McCarran International Airport led the nonprofit Shared Hope International to give the state top grades for battling a $150-billion-a-year human trafficking industry affecting 20 million victims nationwide.

The state was highlighted in the report as most improved, after drawing an “F” grade in 2011.

Trutanich said the average age of victims in Las Vegas is 14, when they should be in middle school.

His office reviews cases every quarter to see if they warrant federal prosecution, either because of the seriousness of the allegations or the age of the victims.

About $3 million was awarded by the Department of Justice to Las Vegas police, the Rape Crisis Center, Hookers for Jesus, and Awaken Inc. to combat human trafficking, the Sun said.

