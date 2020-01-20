By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of an infant boy whose body was found in an alley trash bin in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officer Eric Leavitt said Monday that police were called a little before 9 a.m. Sunday and investigators think the child was younger than 6 months old.

The body didn’t show any obvious physical injuries, Leavitt said, and police asked for public help to identify him.

TOP STORIES
Sen. McSally not sorry for insulting CNN reporter: 'I'm a fighter pilot. I called it like it is'
Trump taps 8 House Republicans for impeachment defense team
David Hogg mocks, insults Virginia gun-rights rallygoers: 'Put down the gun and pick up a book'

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected in coming days to release his identity and cause and manner of death.

The neighborhood is about a 20-minute drive north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide