MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermonters can now vote early in the upcoming presidential primary elections.

The early voting period for the March 3 primary elections started on Friday, said Secretary of State Jim Condos. Voters may request a ballot from their town or city clerks by phone, email, online or in person; the completed ballot must be returned by mail or in person on or before March 3.

“Voting early is a great way to participate in our democratic process, and to ensure that you have cast your ballot before Primary Day,” he said in a written statement on Friday. “Ensuring access to the ballot box for homebound voters with disabilities, military and overseas voters, and Vermonters who may have challenges getting to the polls on Election Day isn’t just important, it’s fundamental to our democratic values.”

