NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Two people were arrested after what police described as a “clandestine methamphetamine laboratory” was found in a North Attleborough home, police say.

The arrests last week following the execution of a search warrant came after an investigation that lasted several months, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Monday.

Jaime Nickerson, 39, and Shannon Daley, 38, both of whom live in the home, were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and other offenses. Two other people in the home were not charged.

Police also found completed methamphetamine and needles used to inject the drug, the statement said.

Investigators also found items used in the manufacture of meth, including lithium batteries, mineral salts, cold medication packages, a piece of cut hose, and coffee filters.

