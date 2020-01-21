By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two people wearing hooded sweatshirts robbed a jewelry store during the day at a North Carolina mall taking at least $200,000 in merchandise, authorities said.

Raleigh police responded to the Triangle Town Center mall Monday morning for a reported smash-and-grab robbery at Regent Jewelers, news outlets reported.

A person in a green hoodie smashed the display cases using a hammer-shaped object and another person in a black hoodie took the merchandise, according to surveillance footage. Police said no guns were used during the robbery and no injuries were reported. The store clerk did not intervene.

Owner Khaleel Mohammed said the thieves targeted the high-end cases and took an estimated $200,000 to $250,000 in Rolex watches and gold chains.

The investigation is ongoing.

