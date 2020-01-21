By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police have released the name of a woman who died under suspicious circumstances.

The dead woman was identified as Sophie Barnes Ishnook, 43, police announced Tuesday.

Police on Friday morning received a report of a woman dead in an apartment on Minnesota Drive south of Spenard Road. Patrol officers responded and found Ishnook dead in a bedroom.

The circumstances appeared suspicious and patrol officers called in homicide detectives to investigate.

The cause of death remains under investigation, police said.

