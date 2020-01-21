By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore emergency crews responding to a call of a brush fire on Monday discovered a body inside of a burning car, fire officials said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department was dispatched to the northeast part of the city around 9:30 p.m. where they found the car engulfed in flames, department spokeswoman Blair Adams told news outlets.

Firefighters discovered the body inside after extinguishing the blaze.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and its unclear whether the fire was the cause of death. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

