Tuesday, January 21, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat against a school, authorities said.

The 14-year-old from Lee High School in Baton Rouge was charged with terrorizing, news outlets reported. The decision to charge him came after a meeting attended by the student, his family, school officials and deputies.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the student made an electronic threat over the weekend which prompted heightened security.

East Baton Rouge Parish school system spokeswoman Taylor Gast said the threat was of a “general nature” and didn’t name the school that was threatened. She wouldn’t specify what discipline the student would face from school officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

