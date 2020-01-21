Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont holds a scant lead over former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in New Hampshire, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll released on Tuesday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 16% of likely Democratic primary voters, followed by Mr. Biden at 15%, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 12%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 10%, according to the poll.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang was next at 6%, followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 5% apiece.

In November, Mr. Sanders had been in the lead at 16%, followed by Ms. Warren at 14%, Mr. Buttigieg at 13% and Mr. Biden at 12%.

Mr. Sanders easily carried New Hampshire over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary contest.

In the survey released Tuesday, 51% said their mind is firmly made up, compared to 47% said they might change their mind before the Feb. 11 primary.

About 72% said they would vote for the eventual Democratic nominee if their first choice doesn’t secure the nomination, compared to 10% who said they would vote for President Trump, 7% who said they would vote third-party, and 4% who said they would sit out the November election.

Though some candidates have criticized the metrics the Democratic National Committee has used to set the debate stages, 33% of respondents said the rules should be loosened so there are more candidates on the next debate stage in Manchester on Feb. 7, compared to 57% who said it’s good that there are fewer candidates.

There are 12 major contenders still actively seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and six of them qualified for the debate earlier this month in Iowa.

The survey of 500 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted between Jan. 15-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

