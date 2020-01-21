The city of San Antonio has been forced to fork over more than $315,000 in legal fees stemming from its decision to ban Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant in the San Antonio International Airport, according to a local report.

The city council voted in March to block a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant at the airport over the chicken chain’s alleged “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

The ban inspired the Texas Legislature to draft the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in June, and state Attorney General Ken Paxton opened a federal investigation into potential religious discrimination.

The fight has cost the city at least $315,880 with other invoices pending, KENS news station reported Friday.

The initial decision was made over Chick-fil-A’s history of donating to Christian organizations that are accused of being anti-LGBTQ, such as the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The fast-food chain has long been championed by conservatives for sticking to its Christian values, but it recently outraged fans after announcing it was severing ties with those groups.

