By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - A mother was strangled by her adult son in her South Carolina home, authorities said.

Nafis Mena, 29, called police late Monday night and said he had been in a fight with his mother and she was dead inside her Anderson home, Anderson County deputies said.

Celeste Lowie, 54, died at the hospital a short time later, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

TOP STORIES
Black pastor calls Trump more 'pro-black' than Obama
Record-breaking 100,000 people want tickets to Trump rally in New Jersey
House impeachment will be a 'permanent stain' on Dems' legacy

Deputies did not say what led to the fight or if anyone else was in the home.

Mena is charged with murder. He is in jail awaiting a bond hearing and it wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide