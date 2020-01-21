By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

LACEY, Wash. (AP) - A deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a knife after being hit with a Taser on Tuesday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy responded at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday to a report that the man was at a home near Lacey in violation of a restraining order, the office said. The deputy used a Taser on the man after he refused to follow instructions.

The sheriff’s office said the man then pulled a knife and the deputy shot him.

The deputy is a six-year veteran of law enforcement. He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending a review of the shooting.

