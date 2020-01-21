By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

RUSH CENTER, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect was shot and wounded by a law enforcement officer after a chase in central Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the man was shot Tuesday along Kansas 96 near Rush Center. The shooting happened during a chase that began after a Ness County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a vehicle.

A male suspect was taken to a hospital. His name and condition were not released.

No deputies were hurt, the KBI said.

No further information was released.

