WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A former cocktail waitress at a Pennsylvania casino has been sentenced for her role in a $420,000 slot machine scam.

Rochelle Poszeluznyj, 39, was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation with the first six months on house arrest, The Morning Call reported.

Poszeluznyj pleaded guilty to a federal money-laundering conspiracy charge. Prosecutors said she passed on player’s card information to a former casino executive, Robert Joseph Pellegrini, and her boyfriend, Mark Joseph Heltzel, between May 2014 and April 2015 to defraud the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino.

At the sentencing, Judge A. Richard Caputo said Poszeluznyj’s role was “substantially less” than that of her co-conspirators. Poszeluznyj apologized for her actions during the hearing.

Poszeluznyj’s attorney Robert Buttner said his client was seeking only her boyfriend’s approval and didn’t realize how much money they were stealing.

Poszeluznyj collected only $2,000, but she did receive vacations and manicures, prosecutors said.

Heltzel and Pellegrini pleaded guilty to money-laundering conspiracy charges and were ordered to jointly pay over $420,000 in restitution. Heltzel was sentenced this month to 18 months in prison. Pellegrini was sentenced in June to 32 months in prison.

