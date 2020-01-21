By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys started taking expert testimony Tuesday for disciplinary cases against nurses from the Ohio hospital that concluded excessive painkillers were given to dozens of its patients who died.

Though they’re not being prosecuted, 25 nurses from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System face possible discipline from the Ohio Board of Nursing. They’re accused of administering excessive painkillers and not questioning dosages ordered by a doctor, William Husel, who is now charged with murder in 25 deaths and has pleaded not guilty.

Ahead of the nurses’ scheduled administrative hearings, attorneys this week will question the medical professionals providing expert testimony for some of those cases. The first to testify Tuesday, a northeastern Ohio nurse specializing in palliative care, said nurses can and should question and refuse to carry out a doctor’s order if they believe it’s harmful to a patient.

The nurses’ lawyers are expected to have a certified nurse anesthetist testify as their expert later in the depositions, which are slated to last days.

