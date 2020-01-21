By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

MIAMI (AP) - A Florida man is facing federal charges after prosecutors claim he submitted fake claims for damaged items to the U.S. Postal Service.

Edwin Garcia-Albarracin, 45, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, The Miami Herald reported. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday. Court records in Miami do not list an attorney for him.

According to an indictment, Garcia-Albarracin sold online goods and shipped them through the postal service. Later, authorities said he submitted claims saying that some of the packages had been damaged when in fact they were not.

TOP STORIES
Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Dorie Miller
'No cause, case closed': Alan Dershowitz lays out a defense of Trump
Sen. McSally not sorry for insulting CNN reporter: 'I'm a fighter pilot. I called it like it is'

The indictment says Garcia-Albarracin supported his claims by sending photographs of damaged products. Prosecutors say, however, the pictures weren’t of the products Garcia-Albarracin actually sent.

Court records show Garcia-Albarracin has previously been prosecuted for assault on an elderly person and battery of a sports official, among other charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide