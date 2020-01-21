By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) - A congressman from Georgia has been named by the White House as one of eight House Republicans supporting President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial that begins Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins tweeted Monday night that he’s “honored” to fight on behalf of the president.

The eight House members aren’t expected to actively participate in arguing the case before the Senate, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

TOP STORIES
David Hogg mocks, insults Virginia gun-rights rallygoers: 'Put down the gun and pick up a book'
AOC blames racism for lack of 'police in riot gear' at Virginia gun-rights rally
Black pastor calls Trump more 'pro-black' than Obama

The group will work “to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment,” a White House statement said. The Republican congressmen and women have provided guidance to the White House team throughout this process, according to the statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide