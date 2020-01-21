Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is back on the Bernie Bus.

Mrs. Clinton took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to back away from a day of furor over an interview in which she said nobody in the Senate liked Sen. Bernie Sanders and that she wasn’t sure she would support the Vermont socialist if he were the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” she wrote.

But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

The former first lady, who defeated Mr. Sanders for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination but lost to Donald Trump in November, said that she would support whoever the nominee was because of the great dangers posed by Mr. Trump.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, which was released Tuesday and timed to promote a new 4-part series on her, Mrs. Clinton doubled down on remarks she made in the film about Mr. Sanders that “he was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

She said “yes,” when asked whether that assessment stood today and then waffled when THR asked “If he gets the nomination, will you endorse and campaign for him?”

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture,” she replied.

