Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a new interview that she’s not sure she would endorse and campaign for Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont if he ends up winning the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.



Mrs. Clinton says in a new documentary about Mr. Sanders: ”He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”



She said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday that the assessment still holds.



Asked if she would endorse Mr. Sanders and campaign for him if he wins the nomination, Mrs. Clinton said: “I’m not going to go there yet.”



“We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she said.



“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him,” she said. “It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”



“And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it,” she continued.



Mrs. Clinton’s assessment came a day after Mr. Sanders apologized for an op-ed from a top surrogate attacking former Vice President Joseph R. Biden as corrupt and said he doesn’t want his supporters to go after his opponents aggressively online.



“I appeal to my supporters: Please, engage in civil discourse,” Mr. Sanders told CBS. “And by the way, we’re not the only campaign that does it. Other people act that way as well. I would appeal to everybody: Have a debate on the issues.”



The bad blood between Mr. Sanders and Mrs. Clinton dates to the 2016 campaign, when they were both vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.



Allies of Mrs. Clinton felt that Mr. Sanders dragged his feet on supporting her after it became clear that she would be the nominee.



Mr. Sanders has bristled at the suggestion that he wasn’t sufficiently supportive, pointing to the numerous appearances on the campaign trail he made on behalf of Mrs. Clinton in her general election match-up against President Trump.

