By JIM MUSTIAN - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - Mexico’s former top security official is “very much looking forward” to fighting charges he took tens of millions of dollars in drug-money bribes to protect Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel, a defense attorney said Tuesday.

Genaro Garcia Luna “adamantly denies that he accepted any bribes” and is not interested in negotiating a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department, defense attorney Cesar de Castro told reporters.

“He intends to go to trial,” de Castro said, adding Garcia Luna is in “very good spirits” despite his incarceration.

TOP STORIES
AOC blames racism for lack of 'police in riot gear' at Virginia gun-rights rally
Record-breaking 100,000 people want tickets to Trump rally in New Jersey
Standoff: U.S. troops block Russian forces from capturing Syrian oil field

De Castro’s remarks followed a hearing in Brooklyn federal court in which U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan urged prosecutors to begin handing over discovery to Garcia Luna’s defense.

Prosecutors asked the case be designated as “complex,” given the large volume of records involved, including evidence they said would be “provided by foreign countries.”

Mexico recently restricted Garcia Luna’s access to its financial system, de Castro said, a move that could complicate his client’s efforts to fund his defense.

Prosecutors say Garcia Luna amassed a fortune allowing Guzman’s narcotrafficking syndicate to operate with impunity in Mexico. He is accused of accepting tens of millions of dollars in bribes - often briefcases full of cash - to protect the Sinaloa cartel.

During Guzman’s New York trial, jurors heard former cartel member Jesus Zambada testify that he personally made at least $6 million in hidden payments to Garcia Luna, on behalf of his older brother, cartel boss Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Prosecutors say the cartel sent multi-ton drug loads to New York and other American cities, including the federal district covering Brooklyn and Queens.

Garcia Luna lived in Miami before his arrest last month in Texas. He led Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005, and from 2006 to 2012 served as Mexico’s secretary of public security before relocating to the U.S.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide