The last few books written by investigative reporter and author Peter Schweizer have some telling titles. Consider “Clinton Cash” — which was on The New York Times bestseller list for 11 weeks. Then there’s “Secret Empires” and “Throw Them All Out” — all fact-driven exposes primarily driven by the perceived sins of liberal politics.

Now Mr. Schweizer — who has been on that much coveted New York Times bestselling list five times in recent years — has struck again with a brand new book which continues the tradition. And the title? That would be “Profiles in Corruption: Abuses of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.” It reached No. 1 on the Amazon bestseller list the day it was published.

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls are among those on the “elite” list, by the way.

“In ‘Profiles in Corruption,’ Schweizer offers a deep-dive investigation into the private finances, and secrets deals of some of America’s top political leaders. And, as usual, he doesn’t disappoint, with never-before-reported revelations that uncover corruption and abuse of power — all backed up by a mountain of corporate documents and legal filings from around the globe,” advises publisher Harper Collins.

It is a realm full of sweetheart deals, side incomes and those who are “bending the law to their own benefits and using legislation to advance their own interests,” the publisher says, adding that the book essentially contains “tomorrow’s headlines.”

Mr. Schweizer says he did not use any unnamed sources in his investigation, by the way — and also provides 1,126 endnote references referred to as “hard, documented evidence.”

FOR THE LEXICON

“Inclusive economy.”

This is a very helpful, strategic and evocative new term coined by President Trump during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

“For the first time in decades, we are no longer simply concentrating wealth in the hands of a few. We’re concentrating and creating the most inclusive economy ever to exist. We are lifting up Americans of every race, color, religion, and creed,” the president told his audience.

JIM JORDAN’S HANDY REMINDER

Once again, major broadcasters have pre-empted their normal coverage for impeachment activities, this time for the Senate trial, part two of the Democratic efforts to impeach President Trump and remove him from office, or at least sully his reelection campaign. One Ohio Republican, however, offers a reality check — perhaps of interest to news organizations who are, uh, not rooting for the president.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of President Trump’s legal team, says that “four key facts” will remain in the president’s favor throughout the process.

“The facts are solidly on the president’s side. I think that’s why the American people understand this is ridiculous and I think that’s why the president is going to prevail, hopefully in as short a trial as possible,” Mr. Jordan told Fox News, citing Mr. Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, 2019.

Mr. Trump himself released the transcript of that conversation.

“We have the transcript. There was no quid pro quo in the transcript. The two individuals on the call, President Trump and President Zelensky, have repeatedly said that there was no pushing, no pressure, no linkage between the security assistance dollars and any type of investigation in Ukraine,” Mr. Jordan continued.

“The Ukrainians didn’t even know at the time of the call that aid had been held and most importantly, they took no action. They never started an investigation, they never promised to start an investigation, they never announced an investigation and they took no action to get the aid released,” the lawmaker said — adding a little message for two Democratic congressmen, one from New York, the other from California, respectively.

“These four facts will never change, no matter how long Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff talk,” Mr. Jordan noted.

A PRO-LIFE WORD TO PELOSI

An event of note on Capitol Hill for Wednesday: Students for Life of America, the nation’s largest pro-life youth organization, along with Staunton Public Policy Center and other pro-life groups, will hold a “media event” outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, asking her to allow a vote on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors’ Protection Act, a bill seeking to ban infanticide.

The gathering, organizers say, is a response to Mrs. Pelosi’s “continued refusal” to allow a vote on the legislation, which would ensure that appropriate medical care be provided to an infant which survived the procedure.

How many times has the vote been turned down? As of last week, Ms. Pelosi and Democrats in the House have blocked the act from a vote 80 times. A discharge petition which would bring the bill out of committee and onto the House floor for vote has been launched, and drawn over 200 signatures.

“Democrats have become so extreme that they are even stalling a vote that protects innocent babies born alive during an abortion. We are calling on Speaker Pelosi to allow a vote immediately. Abandoning a child born during an abortion is inhumane and should be unthinkable and illegal,” says Stephanie Stone, a regional coordinator for the student group.

ONE FOR THE PUPS

Nominations are now open for the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Pup owners across are invited to nominate their heroic canine in one of seven categories; top dogs will journey to Los Angeles and be celebrated on Sept. 26 at a star-studded, red-carpet awards gala at the Beverly Hilton. One pup will be named American Hero Dog of the Year.

The categories include dogs in law enforcement, the military, search and rescue, guide/hearing, therapy work, service and those pups adopted from a shelter.

Curious? Visit HeroDogAwards.org. The nominations close March 10.

POLL DU JOUR

• 81% of U.S. voters say political correctness has “gone too far” in America.

• 66% say U.S. businesses should run their business “in a way that appeals to the broadest swath of Americans.”

• 23% say American businesses should adapt business models and products “to avoid offending certain customers.”

• 12% are unsure about the proper business response to political correctness.

Source: A Corporate Leadership Survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters conducted Dec. 4-11 by GS Strategy Group and Plus Communications; the survey was released Tuesday.

