By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one juvenile has shot and seriously injured another youth in southwest Missouri.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Battlefield. The wounded juvenile was in stable condition as of Monday.

The post said the suspect is in juvenile custody. No other information was immediately released, including the ages of the shooter and the victim.

