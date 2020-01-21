By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials and prosecutors on Tuesday came out in opposition to proposed legislation decriminalizing the use of illegal drugs.

The groups said that the legislation put forward by Democratic Sen. Gran Burgoyne would allow a person to legally possess up to trafficking amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Burgoyne introduced the legislation as a personal bill in the Senate last week.

The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association put out the statement against the bill.

Burgoyne said the legislation is intended to put the focus more on treatment and less on prosecution and punishment.

