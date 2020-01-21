By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

ATLANTIC CITY, Pa. (AP) -

A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old New Jersey girl last summer.

The Atlantic City prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that 18-year-old Nahquil Lovest of Pleasantville faces a 10-year prison term when he is sentenced Feb. 13. Prosecutors say Lovest will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence.

Lovest pleaded guilty Thursday in the July 25 shooting death of 15-year-old Naimah Bell in an Atlantic City home. Defense attorney Alex Settle earlier called the shooting an accident that occurred while his client was playing with a gun he thought wasn’t loaded.

