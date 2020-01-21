By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The fatal shooting of a man outside a tony West Los Angeles mall was possibly gang-related, police said Tuesday.

Officers called to the Westfield Century City mall late Monday night found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a police statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. His identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said a dispute occurred between two separate groups inside a restaurant and a fight occurred between women.

A fight then occurred outside the restaurant, leading to the shooting. The suspected shooter left on foot.

Homicide detectives asked for public help in identifying the suspect.

