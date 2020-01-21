By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend’s mother in Fort Dodge.

Mark Russell, of Fort Dodge, is charged with first-degree murder, police said. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment for him.

He was arrested after police were called to a home around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Officers dispatched to check on a domestic dispute found the 45-year-old woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

“The preliminary investigation into this incident suggests that an altercation broke out between the male and female,” a police news release said. “At some point, the male subject grabbed an object from inside the residence, using it as a weapon, striking the female.”

