Michael Avenatti is being held in the same New York City jail cell that once housed notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, his lawyer said.

Scott Srebnick, an attorney for Mr. Avenatti, disclosed his client housing conditions in a request that his client be relocated to the general population.

Mr. Avenatti, a high-profile lawyer, media darling and Trump foe, is being held in one of the most tightly secured wings of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, his lawyer said.

The MCC has held some of the country’s most high-profile offenders. It was where billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was housed when he killed himself last August.

The floor is used to house individuals charged with terrorism offenses, and his cell was reportedly once occupied by El Chapo, Mr. Srebnick said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe.

“There is an officer outside his cell 24 hours a day and two cameras focused on him,” Mr. Srebnick wrote. “The temperature in his cell feels like it is in the mid-40s. He is forced to sleep with three blankets. Not surprisingly, he has been having great difficulty functioning. He has not been permitted to shave.”

Mr. Avenatti was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles for allegedly violating the terms of his bail conditions on charges he defrauded clients and hid money from creditors. He was transferred to New York last week.

Prosecutors also say he attempted to extort Nike, claiming he would disclose damaging information about the shoe company unless they paid him between $15,000 to $20,000 to conduct an internal investigation.

He also is accused of defrauding former client, porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair with President Trump.

If convicted on all of the charges lodged against him, Mr. Avenatti could be sentenced to more than 300 years in prison.

