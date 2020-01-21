The National Republican Senatorial Committee says it’s time for the “adults” in the room to bring fairness to “sham” impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

“The Senate Exists for Moments Like This” was released Tuesday on Twitter and tallied more than 150,000 views in just over six hours.

“They never wanted him to be president,” the ad’s narrator begins. “They never even thought it was possible. But then, America spoke. And when President Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, the left lost it. This impeachment sham started the day he was elected.”

The ad juxtaposes footage of lawmakers calling for President Trump’s impeachment years ago, along with violent protests and the destruction of private property.

“This is not the mutual judgment that Democrats came to reluctantly,” the ad continues. “It’s not some somber moment or serious exercise for the left. It is the predetermined end of a partisan crusade. … An angry mob is at the gate but the United States Senate has the watch. The Senate exists for moments like this. So it’s time for the adults in the room to have their seat at the table. Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have had their turn — the sham is over. A fair trial starts now.”

The video’s release dovetails with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to give House impeachment managers and the president’s legal team 24 hours over a three-day period to present their arguments.

“It’s time to start with this trial. It’s a fair process,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said Tuesday. “They will have the opportunity to stand up and make their opening statement.”

