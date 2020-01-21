ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Officials are asking for help in finding the person who shot a bald eagle found in Ankeny that later died.

Ankeny police notified state officials after finding a bald eagle that was sitting on the ground at a busy intersection, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. A wildlife rehabber managed to capture the eagle and noted blood coming from its mouth.

The eagle died within a few hours of being captured. An X-ray showed the eagle died because of a lead shot BB in its lungs.

Officials think the eagle maybe have been shot in northeast Ankeny on Jan. 2 or 3.

Bald eagles are protected by federal law.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the shooter. Anyone with information can call 1-800-532-2020.

