GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho State Police says two people were found dead in Garden Valley Tuesday morning in a possible murder-suicide case.

The Idaho State Police and Boise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in a rural area near Garden Valley after someone reported that shots had been fired at the home, according to a prepared statement from the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Tecia Ferguson confirmed that two people at the scene were dead, but investigators have not released any additional information.

