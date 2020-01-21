By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they’ve arrested a juvenile on gun and drug charges.

Police said on Friday, a person reported that a student had brought a gun to Manchester West High School. Police also heard that the student may have large quantities of marijuana.

Police went to the student’s home, where they said they found firearms, a large quantity of marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash.

TOP STORIES
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
McConnell threatens to hold impeachment trial all night, rejects Democrats' protests to rules
AOC blames racism for lack of 'police in riot gear' at Virginia gun-rights rally

They said a juvenile male was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell and felonious use of a firearm.

The case is still active, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide